No power for whole of Viti Levu

The whole of Viti Levu is once again this afternoon facing an unplanned power outage.
Energy Fiji Limited says its team is working to restore power to the affected areas at the earliest.
There was also an unplanned outage which affected the whole of Viti Levu yesterday.
