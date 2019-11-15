Home

No power for whole of Viti Levu

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 22, 2020 4:29 pm
The whole of Viti Levu is once again this afternoon facing an unplanned power outage.

Energy Fiji Limited says its team is working to restore power to the affected areas at the earliest.

There was also an unplanned outage which affected the whole of Viti Levu yesterday.

