No post mortem for Ilaisa Batai

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 28, 2020 11:40 am

The Fiji Police Force will respect the wishes of the late Ilaisa Batai and his family not to conduct a post mortem examination.

The Force in a statement this afternoon says the decision made is also in line with doctor – patient confidentiality rights.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro however says they can confirm based off the doctor’s opinion that the injuries sustained from the assault is not consistent with the cause of death.

Naisoro says the Fiji Police will continue to investigate the complaint of the alleged assault reported in August.

The investigation is now into its final stages and will be submitted to DPP for advice.

 

