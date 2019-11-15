No port of entry for Labasa

There will be no Port Of Entry in Labasa any time soon.

While responding to questions from the public on the issues in Labasa, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified the government has to look at different priorities.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has looked at building a Port of Entry for Labasa, but finding the right place is the main issue.

He adds constructing a Port is expensive and while developing national budgets they have to look at various policy priorities.

“Same way with Port, we looked at that and in fact, we did some studies through the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, but because of the cost and the priorities, connectivity etc., that has been put on hold for a while.”

Sayed-Khaiyum while giving an example of a policy decision, highlighted that even though COVID-19 has hit Fiji badly the government made a strategic decision to not stop free education.