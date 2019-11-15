Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

No port of entry for Labasa

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 27, 2020 6:10 am
hile responding to questions from the public on the issues in Labasa, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified the government has to look at different priorities. [Source: Fijian Government]

There will be no Port Of Entry in Labasa any time soon.

While responding to questions from the public on the issues in Labasa, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified the government has to look at different priorities.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has looked at building a Port of Entry for Labasa, but finding the right place is the main issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds constructing a Port is expensive and while developing national budgets they have to look at various policy priorities.

“Same way with Port, we looked at that and in fact, we did some studies through the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, but because of the cost and the priorities, connectivity etc., that has been put on hold for a while.”

Sayed-Khaiyum while giving an example of a policy decision, highlighted that even though COVID-19 has hit Fiji badly the government made a strategic decision to not stop free education.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.