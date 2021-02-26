No plans in place on rehabilitation of homes

There is no plan in place yet by the government on the rehabilitation of homes destroyed by TC Yasa says Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

Speaking in Yadua Island, Bua last week, Seruiratu says our current economic status right now is such that we cannot do this unlike in 2016 after TC Winston.

Seruiratu was responding to a query from villagers if there will be any assistance given by the government to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.

He says the government is however providing portable sawmills for those villages with an abundance of forest to cut down so they can rebuild their own homes.

Three portable mills are currently being used for this purpose in Vanua Levu.

Seruiratu adds house plans are being compiled for structures to be built to a certain standard.

The Minister is urging the villagers that when they do rebuild their homes, they must ensure that it can withstand strong weather conditions.