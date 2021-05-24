No place for disunity says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says under his watch, he will not allow anyone to cause division and disharmony in the country.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Noda Prime Minister” program Bainimarama rubbished criticisms made by certain politicians, saying the country has made great progress under his leadership.

Bainimarama says the critics are blindsided with the progress Fiji has made in more than a decade.

“This week our oppositions have tried so hard to bring about the false accusation and destroy the good work that we have done. It is clear that under my leadership Fiji has made good progress and is being recognized on international stages. One thing is clear that they are only good at showing how narrow-minded they are.”

Bainimarama says it is sad that many of these people are not thinking logically.

“Some of these people have a good background but lack to think logically. I have learned in my 15 years in government that they cannot think in line with what needs to be offered to the people.”

He says most of the things said by those who try to run down the good work of the government are lies as he called calls on the people to be wary.

Bainimarama says his government has delivered what they feel is good for the nation.

He says he will not bend to those who want to cause disunity.