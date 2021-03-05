No place for bullies in the school system: Minister

There is no place for you in the school system if you are a bully says the Education Minister, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says she is worried about such incidences in schools.

Akbar says bullying in boarding schools is becoming a major concern.

The Minister was in Kadavu a few days ago where she addressed students on the persisting issue.

“You don’t have a place if you are a bully. You don’t have a place in the school system if you are a bully. You are wasting your time, you are wasting your principal’s time, and you are wasting your parent’s time by engaging in this kind of things.”

Akbar says action will be taken against those who bully others.

“If you bully any of your especially the prefects there are strict punishments for that. Your parents will have to come and take you home and find you another school, we don’t want that.”

She is also urging parents to instil good values in their children.