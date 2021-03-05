Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

No place for bullies in the school system: Minister

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 12, 2021 6:00 am
Education Minister, Rosy Akbar.

There is no place for you in the school system if you are a bully says the Education Minister, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says she is worried about such incidences in schools.

Akbar says bullying in boarding schools is becoming a major concern.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister was in Kadavu a few days ago where she addressed students on the persisting issue.

“You don’t have a place if you are a bully. You don’t have a place in the school system if you are a bully. You are wasting your time, you are wasting your principal’s time, and you are wasting your parent’s time by engaging in this kind of things.”

Akbar says action will be taken against those who bully others.

“If you bully any of your especially the prefects there are strict punishments for that. Your parents will have to come and take you home and find you another school, we don’t want that.”

She is also urging parents to instil good values in their children.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.