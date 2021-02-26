No pay cuts for civil servants: Sayed-Khaiyum

Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says there will be no pay cuts for civil servants.

Speaking during a virtual online budget consultation, Sayed-Khaiyum says the government pays over $1.1billion in civil service wage bill and close to 30,000 people are engaged in this sector.

“A lot of the civil servants when its government pay week they actually go and occupy those hotels or take their family members because room rates are pretty attractive now. So that has a spillover effect, it creates robustness within the economy.”

He also highlighted that some of the civil servants provide assistance to the private sector and unemployed families

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will not have pay cuts for the civil servants in order to keep the economy rolling.