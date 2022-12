No pay cut says Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua.

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says there are no pay or allowance reductions for police or Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel.

Tikoduadua’s assurance came after wild and unsubstantiated claims of possible reductions.

He says nothing of this sort has even been contemplated, nor will it happen.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has also stressed this.