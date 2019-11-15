No panel for SODELPA interviews

The Social Democratic Liberal Party seems to be facing delays in the selection process for Party Leader and Deputy Leader.

FBC News understands the selection panel has not yet been confirmed with the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28th November.

The panel was to shortlist candidates for the two positions and make recommendations to the AGM next month.

FBC News also understands that none of the candidates have been called up for interviews as yet.

A number of the individuals who were elected as Constituency representatives and SODELPA Management Board members have had their appointments nullified.

Others have been referred to an independent arbitrator.

FBC News believes this is causing delays in selecting an interview panel for Party Leader and Deputy Leader.

Questions have been sent to Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga.