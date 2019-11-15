No outside contractors for farm road projects

The government will no longer engage outside contractors to build farm roads.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy says it is costing the government a lot of money to engage these contractors for these projects.

Dr. Reddy says it costs around $40,000 for outside contractors to construct approximately one kilometer of the farm access road, but it costs the Ministry about $6,000 to carry out the same work.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry uses its own machines, operators, fuel, and gravel from the site.

Dr. Reddy adds, in the future, all farm roads will now be constructed by the Ministry.

In Viti Levu, the Ministry has completed the construction of farms roads in Tavua and Ba and is now working in the Sigatoka area.

For the Northern Division, the Ministry has completed work in Taveuni and is now working in Qaraniqoli.

Dr. Reddy assured the public that while construction of these roads Fiji-wide will take time, work will still be done.