No one is above the law: President

Legal practitioners have been reminded that no matter what side they represent they are legal guardians of the law.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the rule of law must protect the weak, the vulnerable, and the disadvantaged.

The President says this is why professional standards for the legal profession are so high and punishments for violating standards can be severe.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the Attorney General’s Conference, Ratu Wiliame stressed that simply put no one is above the law and everyone should be treated equally.

He further stresses that there is nothing more important in a true democracy than the rule of law.

The Head of State shared a personal experience in regards to his family members being part of the legal fraternity.

Ratu Wiliame says during a graduation dinner some years back he was feeling proud of his nieces and nephew knowing that they will guide him along during any legal matters.

However, he never thought that he would be a custodian of the law as the Head of State with the responsibility of swearing in judges and magistrates.