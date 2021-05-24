No new cases of measles have been detected since the two cases were reported in Serua-Namosi last month.

The Health Ministry in a statement says the immunization programme is in action where all children aged 6 months to 11 years in the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division will receive one dose of measles vaccination and children aged 6 months to 5 years will receive 2 drops of oral Polio vaccine.

All children in Fiji who have turned 1 year-old and are yet to receive their MMR vaccine are encouraged to go to their nearest health facility for their vaccination.

This includes Year 1 students who are yet to receive their measles vaccination.

The Health Ministry says Fijians in Viti Levu who are traveling to the outer islands for their Christmas and New Year holidays to ensure that their children have completed their vaccination before travel.

This will ensure that the travelling children as well as the vulnerable children in their holiday destinations are well protected.

They further say travel operators and tour organizers are encouraged to ensure that children who are travelling out of Viti Levu have completed their immunization schedule as per their immunization cards.

Children and babies who have not completed their scheduled immunization should be referred immediately to their local health facility for further assessment and immunization.