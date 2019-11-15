No need to reinstate the GCC: PM

There is no need to bring the Great Council of Chiefs back because it has been politicized.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One “Na Noda Paraiminisita” Programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the reinstatement of the GCC will only draw us back.

Bainimarama says members of the Great Council of Chiefs were the very ones who supported the coup in 1987 and this was against the vision to bring about peace in Fiji.

“Some say the Bose Levu Vakaturaga brings about peace and prosperity, no, they were behind the 1987 and the 2000 coup. They cannot see the right path to take because it has politics.”

He says the Bose Levu Vakaturaga was against most of the government’s decision especially the aim to call everyone a Fijian.

“The thought of abolishing the Bose Levu Vakaturaga came about when it went against most of the governments work in moving the country forward. This includes being a multiracial country and calling everyone in Fiji a Fijian. It was also a major challenge in the work to lift the standards of i-Taukei people, their projects and other work they are involved in.”

Bainimarama says some of the members of the GCC have their own agenda.

“The government works to equally share lease money, some of the members of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga disagree because they want a large portion for themselves. These are some of the reasons why it has been abolished, not to keep us going back.”

The Great Council of Chiefs was established in 1876 and was suspended by the Bainimarama government in April 2007.