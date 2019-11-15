No need for power rationing in the West says EFL

Energy Fiji Limited has confirmed there will be no power rationing in the Western Division as earlier planned.

An aerial survey was conducted this morning to find debris on transmission lines which was causing disruptions to the power supply.

Chief executive Hasmukh Patel confirms all debris was cleared by 2pm allowing EFL to progress with the restoration of electricity supply in the Western Division.

Patel says they now have sufficient capacity to meet the electricity needs of the Western Division and there is no need for power rationing.

Inspection and repairs to distribution lines continue as they reenergize affected areas beginning from Sigatoka right up to Rakiraki.

Patel says normal restoration work also continues in the Central Division.