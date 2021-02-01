No need for Fiji at Biden’s climate summit

The United States Embassy says there is no need for Fiji to be present at a Climate Summit organized by U.S President Joe Biden.

The summit later this month will be attended by 40 world leaders however, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has not been invited.

Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier sought clarification on why Bainimarama has been snubbed.

US Embassy Chargé d’affaires, Tony Greubel has today told FBC News that there is no need to involve Fiji as the meeting is for developed nations who are major contributors to climate change.

He adds Fiji is being represented indirectly by Barbuda and Antigua, the Chair of the Small Island States.

“For this particular summit, President Biden was inviting the major emitters of the world, so the major emitters in the United States, our own country, its China, its England etc. So Fiji obviously is not a major emitter and so there is no reason for this particular summit for a lot of small island countries to be invited.”

Greubel has also explained the Republic of the Marshall Islands was invited as the chair of the High Ambition Coalition.

The US envoy adds there will be other diplomatic engagement in the lead-up to the COP26 in Glasgow later this year and Pacific Island countries including Fiji will be part of these engagements in the next few months.

Greubel adds the U.S understands Fiji’s disappointment at not being invited to Biden’s summit.