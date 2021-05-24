No more applications for Heads of Disciplined Services

The Constitutional Offices Commission is putting together a panel to go through the applications for the heads of the various disciplined services.

Positions that need substantive appointments include the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service.

Prime Minister and Commission Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama confirms applications closed in February.

“There will be no further advertisements, the Secretariat is going through the names and we also get a panel together to do the interviews. That will be done soon.”

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto’s contract has been extended awaiting the Commission’s decision.

Rusiate Tudravu is currently Acting Commissioner of Police while Commander Francis Kean is the Commissioner of Corrections.