No money, don't go to the supermarket: Magistrate George

Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George says people who do not have money should not go to supermarkets.

Magistrate George was presiding over a case where a man in his 30s allegedly stole chocolates from a store in Suva.

She says very recently there have been a lot of cases of theft from supermarkets, which is a concern.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate George says in the last few weeks alone she has had to see to cases of alleged theft of chocolates.

The Acting Chief Magistrate said people classified as adults should be mature and should refrain from going to supermarkets if they do not have money.

The man was released on a non-cash bail of $200 and will appear again in court on June 20th.