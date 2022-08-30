No mining yet at Mt Kasi: Usamate

[Source: Fijian Government]

There is no mining activities currently happening at Mt Kasi in Wailevu Cakaudrove.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate says Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited has only been awarded a prospecting license at the site and not mining.

In a statement earlier this year, the Government stated that the awarding of the tender did not mean the company has also been awarded the prospecting license.

Article continues after advertisement

VGML has since applied for a Special Prospecting License.

FBC News understands, there have been concerns from several landowners on the awarding of the tender to the mining company.

Usamate says they went through a rigorous selection criteria.

Seven entities had submitted their applications for the tender.