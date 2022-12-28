No mini budget, government to utilize current budget

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad. [Source: Fijian Government]

The coalition government will not have a mini-budget but will re-deploy certain expenditures because the ministerial assignments and portfolios have changed.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad confirmed this today.

During the election campaign period, the three political parties committed that they would present a mini-budget.

“You know this is a new coalition government, we have three parties in it and so some of the things that political parties individually had promised will have to be put on the table by all the three parties and you understand that coalition governments work that way.”

Prasad says the government will present its budget in the next six months but for now, they will use the budget that was prepared by the previous government.

The minister states that the cabinet has decided on this move and they will be having further discussions with Permanent Secretaries regarding this matter.