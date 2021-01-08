No mentoring of junior lawyers:AG

A number of issues were highlighted by the Attorney General during the Fiji Law Society and International Bar Association convention in Nadi this morning.

Opening the event, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that there’s a lack of junior lawyers being mentored, compared to a decade ago when more time spent on guiding new graduates.

Sayed-Khaiyum says recent surveys reveal that junior lawyers are being paid $150 a week in some law firms compared a starting salary of $30,000 in the AG’s Office or other statutory organizations.

However adds for the first five years, salaries for junior lawyers in private practices are far lower than those in government or corporate companies.