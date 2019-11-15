No lottery system in place for land lots: Kumar

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar has dismissed claims regarding a lottery system for land lots attainment by the Housing Authority.

The claim was constantly raised to the Public Inquiry team who are looking into possible irregularities within the Authority.

Kumar confirmed there is no lottery system currently in place however, this might be considered in the future.

The Minister says the current investigation by the inquiry team will determine the future operation and how land lots will be allocated.

“We hope that we will be able to get enough information and this information will then make us come up with sound policies that will curb corruption or create a fare equitable system of how lots are allocated, one way of doing that can be a lottery, not that we are using a lottery system, we are not.”

