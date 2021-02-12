Home

No licensing fee for market vendors: Kumar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 12, 2021 5:42 am

The Local Government Ministry has clarified that there are no licensing fees to be imposed on market vendors as reported by the Fiji Times yesterday.

Minister Premila Kumar says the document that was sent out to the media highlighting certain licensing fees is not aligned with the Government’s policy.

Kumar is urging Fijians to disregard the draft market regulation.

“Last year as you know we have removed the business licensing fee. Why would we go ahead and introduce another licensing fee.”

The Minister is assuring market vendors that the government remains firm on maintaining a no business licensing fee.

