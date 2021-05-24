Home

News

No jab no job policy remains

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 12:45 pm
The "no jab, no job" policy will not be removed. [File Photo]

The “no jab, no job” policy will not be removed.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is no logic supporting the removal of this policy as it has proven to save many Fijian lives.

Last week, the president of the Fiji College of General Practitioners, Dr Ram Raju, stated that the policy does not make sense to maintain.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Raju claimed that no medical research or data at the international level has fully proved whether a partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated person has full immunity to any variant of the virus adding that this research is still ongoing.

He says the policy only serves to deny Fijians the ability to provide for their families.

But Sayed-Khaiyum maintains that the policy is the reason Fijians are able to enjoy the freedom that they do now.

“Because of that policy we have a high rate of vaccination and because of that a lot of people have not died or got very severely sick and because of that we are able to open the school and we’re able to open the economy”

The Acting Prime Minister says the government is now reviewing other COVID-safety policies, but the no jab no job policy is not one of them.

