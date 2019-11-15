No ireguregu for Qarase

There will be no iReguregu for former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase in respect for his last wishes.

His family has this afternoon confirmed that Qarase died at the Oceania Hospital in Suva at 6.10am, 21st April 2020.

Qarase will be laid to rest at his home village of Mavana in Vanuabalavu.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

The 79 years old is survived by his wife Leba, their 7 children, 26 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.















