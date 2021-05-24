No impact on visitor arrivals: Feakes

The recent case of the Omicron variant found in Australia will not affect travel to Fiji says Australian High Commissioner John Feakes.

He adds the Australian Prime Minister has been very clear that there will be no lockdown or hotel quarantine imposed in Australia.

“Thousands of Australians will be coming in. You see the bookings are astronomical so I’m very confident that Australians will be spending time here, before Christmas, after Christmas and way into next year. It is a very positive story.”

Article continues after advertisement

Feakes says tourists are able to come to Fiji because of the high vaccination rate.



[Australian High Commissioner John Feakes – 3rd from left]

“We have a very strong demand right through to next year, you’ll see close to 600 Australians arriving into Fiji today. I want to pay tribute to the Tourism Fiji but also to the medical frontline responders who have vaccinated Fijians to the point where Australians are very comfortable coming here.”

Feakes adds Fiji remains the most desired holiday destination for Australians.