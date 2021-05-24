Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

News

No impact on visitor arrivals: Feakes

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 1, 2021 4:30 pm

The recent case of the Omicron variant found in Australia will not affect travel to Fiji says Australian High Commissioner John Feakes.

He adds the Australian Prime Minister has been very clear that there will be no lockdown or hotel quarantine imposed in Australia.

“Thousands of Australians will be coming in. You see the bookings are astronomical so I’m very confident that Australians will be spending time here, before Christmas, after Christmas and way into next year. It is a very positive story.”

Article continues after advertisement

Feakes says tourists are able to come to Fiji because of the high vaccination rate.


[Australian High Commissioner John Feakes – 3rd from left]

“We have a very strong demand right through to next year, you’ll see close to 600 Australians arriving into Fiji today. I want to pay tribute to the Tourism Fiji but also to the medical frontline responders who have vaccinated Fijians to the point where Australians are very comfortable coming here.”

Feakes adds Fiji remains the most desired holiday destination for Australians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.