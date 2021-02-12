No immigration roadblocks for USP recruitment

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there are no immigration issues with the University of the South Pacific hiring expatriates.

Bainimarama was responding to claims that one of the reasons USP hired Dr Rajni Chand as Director Flexible Learning is because of the Immigration Department.

“It was a poor excuse of justification of Biman’s wife’s appointment. In the end, he said she had to be given that post because the immigration wouldn’t allow anybody else from outside. That’s a joke, half of the university’s teachers are expatriates so why wouldn’t we allow anyone from outside to come.”

Dr Chand is the wife of Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad and Bainimarama alleges she got the promotion because Prasad has close ties to former head of USP Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The NFP Leader has denied any unethical dealings.

“She is a highly qualified and exemplary woman in her own right. Personally, I am very proud of her and her academic achievements. Dr Rajni Chand has always believed in and promoted meritocracy and she has earned her appointment on merit.”

Former USP Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has refused to comments on allegations from the Prime Minister.