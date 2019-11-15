No immediate plans to relocate Matuku weather station

Plans to relocate the Matuku weather station in Lau will not be possible, as it will affect records of weather readings from the past decade.

This follows questions posed to the Technical Officer at the Fiji Meteorological Service Jone Niuravi, as the station is prone to storm surges and sea-level rise.

Niuravi says the relocation might be a long-term plan for the FMS with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the station was not spared from Tropical Cyclone Harold damaging critical types of equipment that are needed in this cyclone season.

He adds the worry of issuing weather updates in times of disaster is no more, as the station is equipped with the latest technology.

“The station was severely damaged following TC Harold. Now, new machines have been installed and have produced great weather readings especially during this cyclone season.”

The Fiji Meteorological Office is working closely with relevant authorities to further upgrade the Matuku weather station.