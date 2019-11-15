No home ownership grants for informal settlements

Families living in informal settlements do not qualify for the government’s first home buyer’s grant because they don’t own the land they’re living on.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the grant can only be issued to those who have proper leases or formal ownership of land.

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya had proposed an increase in the Home Ownership grant so that people in squatter settlements could also apply, however the Minister says this is not viable.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have no possessory rights. Today if I’m paying a landowner $30 a month as an informal arrangement, the next month the landowners can come and say move. Everything that I’ve got there is gone”.

Sayed-Khaiyum explains it would not be best use of tax-payers funds and would also become an audit issue.

“One of the reasons why we want people to own their own homes is because then they have an asset, they can go to the bank and use that as collateral”.

The Economy Minister points out that ownership is vital if the grant programme is to succeed in the long term, because the end goal is to increase home ownership among Fijians.

Meanwhile, four squatter settlements will be upgraded in the new financial year while two settlements in Vatuwaqa, Suva will be relocated to Nasinu by property owners, the Bhindi Brothers.