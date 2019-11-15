No further comments on suspended teacher

The Education Ministry says it will not be making any further comments on suspended teacher Kishore Kumar who has been attacking NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua on Facebook.

Kumar who refers to himself as the Publisher of Kishore Kumar Publications had been posting lewd comments against Qereqeretabua.

He also claimed to have in his possession a pornographic video of Qereqeretabua.

Kumar has been confirmed to be a Computer Science teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar yesterday confirmed to FBC News that Kumar has been suspended pending investigations.

In one post, he claimed to be writing to the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau to complain about the NFP MP.

FBC News visited Kumar’s Facebook page yesterday evening and can confirm that the videos and posts relating to Qereqeretabua have now been removed.