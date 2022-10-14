No further comments from FEO on FijiFirst matter

The Fijian Elections Office will no longer make any comments regarding the FijiFirst’s removal of its party banner that was placed on the Suva City Council car park.

In a statement released this afternoon, the FEO says it had given FijiFirst until 4pm today to remove the banner.

The FEO adds it received confirmation from the Suva City Council, as well as FijiFirst that the banner was removed on Wednesday.

Following this, the FEO says it has been copied in letters by the Fiji Labour Party and the National Federation Party, where it is noted that both these parties have already reported the matter to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

According to FEO, since the matter has been reported to FICAC, it will not make any further comments on the issue.