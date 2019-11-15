No excuses in protecting our environment: Reddy

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy has stressed the importance of protecting our biodiversity.
The Minister opened the Validation Consultation Meeting for the 6th National Reporting to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Nadi yesterday.
Dr Reddy says the environment should always protected and the COVID-19 pandemic should not compromise its protection.
The Minister adds Fijians have an obligation to safeguard both land and marine ecosystem for the future generation.
