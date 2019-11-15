Home

News

No exceptions to plastic bag ban

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 3, 2020 6:45 pm

The Department of Environment has corrected remarks made during consultations with private sector partners in Suva, where it was mistakenly stated that tear-away plastic bags are allowed for fresh produce, frozen meat products and baked goods.

The Ministry has clarified that tearaway plastic bags are indeed considered single-use plastics bags and, therefore, are completely banned.

It says any confusion caused with the initial statement was erroneously made.

