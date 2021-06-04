No evidence to suggest two deaths are caused by COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health confirms it was notified from the Western Division of the death of two individuals after being vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says following thorough investigation into the death of the 53-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, it has been determined that there is no evidence to suggest either incident was related to the individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Fong says the 53-year-old received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the June 2nd, he started experiencing severe chest pains and was taken to the hospital and passed away upon arrival.

Investigations conducted by the Ministry’s team identified that the individual had a long history of chest pains which had not been medically assessed.

The Ministry adds that clinical assessment indicates no evidence of vaccine related death and the assessment made by his clinicians identified heart attack as the cause of death.

In the case of the 65-year-old woman, the Ministry says she has a long-standing history of a seizure disorder and other chronic conditions making her susceptible to stroke.

Dr Fong says the individual received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 4th May 2021, and she started experiencing symptoms consistent with her chronic condition and was admitted to hospital the following day.

She was discharged from hospital, however, continue to suffer medical issues.

The ministry says that the individual’s ongoing medical issues are associated to her existing chronic illnesses, and not linked to her COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ministry also expresses its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the patients who died.

The Ministry reassures the public that it is continuing to monitor the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

It adds that it has established a monitoring system and response plan to detect any unexpected medical event after someone has received a vaccine, which may or may not be caused by the vaccine.

Such events that may be of concern will then be thoroughly investigated to determine their cause.

Dr Fong says vaccine does not cause heart attack and this has been proven from studies of the millions of people that have been vaccinated overseas.

He clarified that when a vaccination campaign is carried out at this scale, targeting over 500,000 people, it means that there will be instances when giving the vaccine will coincide with a serious medical illness or death that will occur even if the vaccine was not given.

He adds that while such incidents caused by the vaccine are very rare, it is important that all reports are thoroughly investigated to ensure the continued safety of these vaccines for the people of Fiji.