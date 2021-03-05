No escape for domestic violence perpetrators says Waqainabete

The Minister for Health stresses there is no escape for perpetrators of domestic violence if victims are admitted to any public health facility.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted this in light of International Women’s Day and the launch of a report on Violence Against Women in Politics.

Dr. Waqainabete while alluding to the death of 10 women in the country in 2019 because of domestic violence says his staff upholds the no-drop policy if cases come to their attention.

“It’s so important that we continue to do so so that we all understand that it’s unacceptable to violate women both physically and sexually.”

The Minister says there have been numerous cases of domestic violence seen in hospitals and health centers across the country adding that officials have reported these cases to the relevant authority.