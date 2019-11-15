No electricity bills for Fijians in TC Yasa ravaged areas

Energy Fiji Limited has confirmed it will not bill Fijians in TC Yasa ravaged areas from the date that the cyclone hit.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says this has been the practice all along.

“You only get a Bill if you have used electricity so if you haven’t used electricity….”

However, EFL will continue issuing bill from the date power is restored in their respective areas.

The EFL network in Vanua Levu has suffered massive damage.

The utility received electrical network materials from the Australian Government to aid recovery in the Northern Division.

Patel says the donation will help restore electricity supply at the earliest.

“Australian Government has kindly sent that load of stuff that EFL required on that ship and the ship is in Labasa so most of the stuff have gone out there but there was one package that came on the plane and that is the package that we have just received today.”

Restoration of the entire grid in Vanua Levu is expected to be completed by month end