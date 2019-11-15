No Diwali feeling for Nadi businesses: Dr Raju

The effects of COVID-19 on businesses in Nadi continues to be evident as not many shops have gone all out for Diwali decorations and even sales.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ram Raju says it will be an unusual Diwali for businesses in the Jetset town as many are financially constrained.

“The effects of COVID-19 can be felt during this time of the year and we are definitely seeing less number of business activities and commercial in town.”

Dr Raju says business houses have been safeguarding themselves from further economic loss since March.

“That is the reflection of the downturn of the economy. The atmosphere and environment is not as good as it used to be before.”

Nadi has been the worst hit due to the global pandemic as businesses and people relied heavily on tourism for income.