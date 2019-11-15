No Discrimination against Vendors and Farmers: Kumar

The local government ministry will not tolerate discrimination against vendors and farmers in all markets around the country.

This follows concerns received by the Minister that some vendors were being discriminated within the market premises as vendors.

Minister Premila Kumar says any issues brought forward that is within the bylaws will be addressed accordingly.

Kumar during her tour also revealed the Government plans to develop a new market in Tavua to accommodate everyone.

The Minister also highlighted that they are drafting a new market regulation will be drawn up soon in order to address issues faced by various municipal councils.

Kumar also warned those that own market spaces not to avoid subletting or giving out their space to any other.

The Minister’s tour will end today.