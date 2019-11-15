No delay in processing Tailevu accident compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has clarified that there is no delay in respect of applications for compensation for injuries arising out of the bus accident in Tailevu last year.

Chief executive Parvez Akbar says contrary to a media report, the applicants have been fully informed of the current status of the application and the normal timeframe involved in assessing the injuries.

Akbar assures that all of the Tailevu bus accident applications are being processed in a timely manner and there are no delays whatsoever.

To date, the Commission has paid over $7.5million in compensation to victims of the motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.