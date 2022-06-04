No deferment, crushing to commence as scheduled

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is adamant, that crushing at the Labasa Sugar Mill will commence on Wednesday.

FSC Seaqaqa Sector Team Leader Walter Pickering told farmers yesterday, that they will not defer crushing as requested by some farmers.

Pickering says Fiji has made its commitment to its sugar markets and FSC has to make sure that this is honored.

He says irrespective of whether they have a good cane supply on the day or not, crushing will go ahead as scheduled.

“Whether you give your cane or not, we will start because we have committed to our market guys, the sugar – where we will give sugar and the amount of sugar to give -to be sent to them. That is why it is so important that we start on time.”

Pickering was speaking at the commissioning of a new mechanical harvester for cane farmers in Vunitarawau and Kawakawavesi.

In its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the National Farmers Union requested the FSC to defer crushing till the end of June so that ample time is available for farmers to prepare for harvesting given that the final cane payment for the 2021 season was only paid out on the 1st of this month.