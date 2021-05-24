No decision yet on the old Navua hospital proposal

No significant decision has been made in relation to the proposal to temporarily set up the old Navua Hospital as a health centre.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Health as this also comes in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Serua/ Namosi subdivision.

The Special Outpatients Department clinic at the Navua Hospital has been closed until further notice and patients are collecting their prescriptions from the entrance of the hospital while the General Outpatients Department is still open.

Serua/Namosi District Advisory Council Chair, Kamal Narayan says the old Navua Hospital has been lying idle for some time now, and the pandemic is the perfect opportunity to make use of it.

Narayan says the temporary relocation will allow efficient and fast delivery of services to the elderly and most needy citizens.

He says the old hospital is at a central location and communities will be able to access services easily.

A group of volunteers has also started to clean up the area to ensure that there is no delay should the Ministry agree to the proposal.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says discussions have taken place on this and he is thankful for the Navua community who have organized cleaning up and have been working with the Ministry.

