No decision yet on church member’s grievances

The Assembly of God Church is yet to make a decision on grievances raised by members of the Makoi circuit in Nausori.

Worshipers at the Victory AOG Church claim their Pastor Ami Chand is rude to the congregation, verbally abusive towards children and does not care for their concerns.

Meetings have been held throughout the week since the issue was first raised on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News today visited the AOG Church Head Office in Suva only to be told that none of the executives would be speaking on the matter.

Pastor Ami Chand against whom the grievances are being raised, was seen coming out of the Head Office, but did not stop for questions.

Another meeting is planned for later this evening.