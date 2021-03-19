No decision on rehabilitation grants for cyclone victims

There is no decision yet on whether funding will be channelled to victims of Cyclones Yasa and Ana to help with rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, has informed parliament that there is a process to be followed.

He says the National Disaster Management Office has to first compile and submit a report to the National Disaster Emergency Council

“The National Disaster Emergency Council will evaluate the proposal and prepare a recommendation to cabinet including proposed funding. We are yet to go through that process.”

Seruiratu confirms a draft NDMO report has been received and the Emergency Council is likely to meet in mid-April.

All recommendations, if approved by the cabinet will be executed via allocations to individual ministries in the next budget.

Seruiratu confirms all future recovery activities will be undertaken by respective arms of the government as the emergency period ended on 6th March.