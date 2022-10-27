Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar has announced there will be no daylight saving for the 2022-2023 financial year.

Kumar says this was the outcome of a consultation with relevant stakeholders after evaluating the submissions received on the matter.

He says the suspension of daylight saving is due to the closure of schools at the end of this term on December 19th.

Kumar further stated that the suspension of this year’s transition to daylight saving is to allow students to focus on their studies and prepare well for their external examinations.

The confirmed exam dates are from November 29th to December 15th.