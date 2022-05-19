NO cyclone threat but rain on the way

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Fijians can expect to experience periods of heavy rain from tonight.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service the rain is associated with Tropical Cyclone Gina that has formed east of Vanuatu.

The Weather Office confirms TC Gina poses no direct threat to Fiji, however, an associated trough of low pressure is expected to affect the group.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that people can expect occasional showers to prevail over the greater Suva, Nausori and Tailevu area, Cakaudrove and Taveuni.

There will also be cloudy periods with some showers over other parts of Fiji, becoming occasional from later tonight.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says they continue to closely monitor the current situation.