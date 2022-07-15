No COVID cases recorded during PIF meeting

The Health Ministry has dismissed reports about a COVID-19 outbreak during the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Suva this week.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the ministry COVID-19 surveillance team were present at the venue and they had worked to ensure the safety of leaders and delegates.

“There was no untoward cases that we would know of from the PIFS meeting. As I said we have our own screening surveillance and also teams on the ground including FEMAT and senior clinicians but we’ve had no significant cases to worry about during the meeting.”

Waqainabete says it is imperative for people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and the health advisories.