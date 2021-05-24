Home

No confirmation on Vuniwaqa’s resignation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 6, 2021 2:32 pm
Womens’ Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa. [File Photo]

Womens’ Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa is understood to have recently returned to Fiji after attending an interview for a senior United Nations post.

FBC News understands the Minister is currently in quarantine.

There are reports that Vuniwaqa has resigned from her ministerial role to take up an executive position with UN Women.

Questions have been sent to the Minister.

