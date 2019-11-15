No compensation for drivers who cause accidents

Any driver convicted of causing an accident will not receive compensation from the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar confirms drivers who directly cause an accident are not entitled to compensation even if they suffer serious injuries.

Akbar has raised concern on the number of accidents with the most recent resulting in the death of two women along the Queens Road near Naimelimeli, Navua on Tuesday.

“Under our regulation, we have some exclusions so there are some situations where we won’t pay compensation and one of those situations is where a driver is convicted for an offense for any act or omission that directly cause the accident.”

The ACCF has paid out more than $12 million for motor vehicle accidents alone so far.