No community is immune to natural disaster: Seruiratu

Climate change has made it clear that no communities are immune to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic has made that reality more obvious than ever.

The Fijian Government through the National Disaster Management Office is committed to creating a strong culture of disaster risk reduction to protect Fijians.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says Fiji being on the frontline of a changing climate have experienced first-hand the increasing intensity of tropical cyclones.

“Fijians are no strange to disasters. This year, our ability to manage crisis was put to the absolute test. Cyclone Harold struck us in the middle of Fiji’s short-lived Coronavirus outbreak. In those crucial weeks, any single misstep by our disaster response official could have spelt catastrophe of the highest order, but that did not happen.”

Seruiratu says vital information must be readily available before a disaster strikes.

The National Disaster Management Office will begin an awareness campaign next month, gearing up for another cyclone season.