News

No comment as yet from Parliament SG on abuse claims

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 14, 2020 1:45 pm
Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua

Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua says she will not make any comment in relation to the allegation of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

It is believed that some opposition members and atleast a government MP have been allegedly claiming travel and accommodation allowances despite not being eligible.

The Parliament Secretariat has issued a statement saying that the role of the Secretary-General is to ensure the efficient, effective and economical management of Parliament.

The statement further states that in undertaking this role it is prudent that the relevant Acts and guidelines guiding the works of Parliament are followed by all its stakeholders.

The Parliament Secretariat says the matter is with FICAC and the office will not make further comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms a complaint has been received.

FICAC says no other information will be divulged at this point in time.

