No child to sell goods without supervision: Ali

Save The Children Fiji says it will take legal actions against parents who engage children to sell homemade goods during school hours.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says the organization is aware this is happening.

Ali says children helping their parents is not an issue, but it becomes a problem when they are engaged during the time they are supposed to be in school.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a concern if children are selling during school hours when they need to be in school or they are unsupervised. If they are there with their family member on a Saturday, that should be fine. However, if they are alone after hours, or in the evening, or during school hours that should be a concern for us.”

Ali says any child selling without supervision is classified as child labour and child exploitation.

She says they will intervene in such a case and refer them to child services who will investigate.